Cry Cry Cry: Coldplay’s new music video directed by Chris Martin’s GF Dakota Johnson celebrates love; Watch

Coldplay’s new Cry Cry Cry music video, directed by Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson, celebrates love across decades. Read on to know more.

Dakota Johnson has added another feather to her hat by directing her boyfriend Chris Martin’s latest music video and it is all about celebrating the undying spirit of love across decades. The Coldplay video was released on Valentine’s Day and it features all the band members. The romantic video has a vintage feel to it, and follows an adorable couple through the beginning stages of their relationship as a young loved up couple to their old age. The clip features the two dancing all along the way.

“Don’t want us to hurt each other. Or cause each other pain. Don’t want to fear what we don’t know. We’re in this together, baby. We’re as singing is to rain,” Chris (42) sings in the video. Yes, the lyrics perfectly complement the mood of the song and the music video will give you all the feels. And the fact that the real-life boyfriend and girlfriend have collaborated for the project just make it extra special. Dakota (30) co-directed the video with Cory Bailey.

Cry Cry Cry is a song form the band’s latest double album which was released in November last year. Coldplay performed the song on The Ellen DeGeneres show. Dakota and Chris have been dating since 2017 and although the two prefer to keep their personal lives low-key, it seems like their relationship is going strong. The two even celebrated the holidays together and were joined by Chris’ ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gwyneth stated that she loves and adores Dakota.

Check out the music video here:

Read More