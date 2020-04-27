Cup of Joe Trailer: Joe Jonas goes on worldwide adventures with Sophie Turner, Jonas Brothers and more

Joe Jonas' Quibi series Cup of Joe sees the singer travel the world with celebrities like wife Sophie Turner and brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as he gets closer to the local culture of those cities. Check out the trailer of Cup of Joe below.

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, Jonas Brothers were riding high on the success of their comeback album Happiness Begins. Moreover, the trio - Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas - toured the world with their Happiness Begins Tour! For Joe, there was also his wedding to Sophie Turner that made all the headlines with recent rumours suggesting that the pair will be welcoming their first child in summer 2020! Before going on the quarantine period, Joe collaborated with Quibi, to develop the series, Cup of Joe!

Cup of Joe sees Joe travel the world to cities where he went on tours for but could never sightsee because of his crazy schedule. Along with some help from his famous friends, Joe goes on globetrotting adventures to witness the local culture more prominently. Whether it be trying his hand at stand up comedy with Tina Fey in New York or even being a part of a human pyramid, Joe goes all out and we love him for it. Sophie joins her hubby on his trip to Amsterdam while Jo Bros have some brotherly fun in Barcelona!

Moreover, Sophie took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse of the couple's episode. The two are seen getting competitive over a painting contest and ribbing each other's works sarcastically!

Other guests on Cup of Joe include Matthew McConaughey (Austin), Lewis Capaldi and David Hasselhoff (Berlin), Jack Black (Los Angeles), Nicole Scherzinger (London) and Lewis Hamilton (Paris).

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview on Conan, when Conan O'Brien asked Sophie about how Joe is dealing with the quarantine period, Turner revealed, "Joe and I... everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly. I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

