Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Top 4 reasons to watch the spin-off of Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a sci-fi anime series, based on the famous video game Cyberpunk 2077 was released on Netflix on September 13, 2022. Here are the top reasons to watch this anime series.
Cyberpunk 2077 fans are in for a treat as a spin-off anime series is here, and it is more breathtaking than the action role-playing video game. The new anime series was released on September 13, 2022, on Netflix. For the unversed, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most popular video games developed by CD Projekt Red. The series was first announced in 2020, and now that the episodes are streaming on Netflix, we can't wait for it!
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has ten episodes and this sci-fi anime series is created by Rafal Jacki. It is co-produced by CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger.
The series follows David, a talented yet reckless street kid who after a traumatic experience joins a group of edge runners.
The 10-episode anime series highlights how a street kid tries to survive in the technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future.
The team of the series has worked hard to maintain the top-notch quality of well-crafted character designs that Studio Trigger is known for.
Even if you haven't ever played the video game, that should not demotivate you from binge-watching this anime!
Here are the top 4 reasons to watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
1. Production
For any anime series, the style of animation can make or break the series. The trailer of the series will give you an idea about how great the animation and production value is of Cyberpunks. Studio Trigger is known for a style of animation that can make everybody's jaws with its visuals. So, if you are a die-hard fan of awesome visuals, then don't forget to binge-watch this series.
2. You don't need to have knowledge about the game to watch this anime series
If you are hesitant to watch the show only because you know nothing about the game, then don't worry at all because this series follows a different story and you don't need to have prior knowledge about Cyberpunks 2077 before watching the series.
Although it is true that fans of the game will be able to relate to the game characters, concepts, and imagery better, that should not bother you if it's your first time with Cyberpunks. No previous experience is required to watch the series, so stream it now and dive deeper into the life of Cyberpunks.
Watch the trailer here!
3. Animation sequence
Going by the trailer of the series, it can't be denied that the animation of the series looks great. The fast-paced editing, visual themes, and violent imagery will make you take a look at the trailer again and again. Studio Trigger is handling the animation, so it goes without saying that the audience will have a blast binge-watching all ten episodes.
4. Music
The latest edit of the trailer has a Cyberpunk version of Beethoven's Symphony Number 9, moreover, the gun battles, explosions, fights, and attacks are perfectly in sync with the music. So, it can be safely said that if the music of the trailer is so good, the musical score of the series will be awesome, and will be a great experience.
These were the reasons why you should watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners now!
Let us now take a look at the cast of the latest anime series:
- Giancarlo Esposito as Faraday
- Matthew Mercer as Falco
- Zach Aguilar as David
- Gloria Garayua as Gloria
- Ian James Corlett as Pilar
- Aoi Yûki as Lucy
- Marie Westbrook as Dorio
- Alex Cazares as Rebecca
- Emi Lo as Lucy
- Stephanie Wong as Kiwi
- Kenichiro Ohashi as David Martinez
- William Christopher Stephens as Maine
- Borge Etienne as Ripperdoc
- Kenjirô Tsuda as Ripperdoc
- Kazuhiko Inoue as Faraday
- Wataru Takagi as Pilar
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Rebecca
- Hiroki Touchi as Maine
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is available to stream on Netflix.
Recommended Articles:
30 best shows on Netflix of all time
Emmys 2022: Quick facts about the anthology series 'The White Lotus'