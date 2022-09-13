Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Top 4 reasons to watch the spin-off of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has ten episodes and this sci-fi anime series is created by Rafal Jacki. It is co-produced by CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are in for a treat as a spin-off anime series is here, and it is more breathtaking than the action role-playing video game. The new anime series was released on September 13, 2022, on Netflix. For the unversed, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most popular video games developed by CD Projekt Red. The series was first announced in 2020, and now that the episodes are streaming on Netflix, we can't wait for it!

The series follows David, a talented yet reckless street kid who after a traumatic experience joins a group of edge runners.

The 10-episode anime series highlights how a street kid tries to survive in the technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future.

The team of the series has worked hard to maintain the top-notch quality of well-crafted character designs that Studio Trigger is known for.

Even if you haven't ever played the video game, that should not demotivate you from binge-watching this anime!

Here are the top 4 reasons to watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

1. Production

For any anime series, the style of animation can make or break the series. The trailer of the series will give you an idea about how great the animation and production value is of Cyberpunks. Studio Trigger is known for a style of animation that can make everybody's jaws with its visuals. So, if you are a die-hard fan of awesome visuals, then don't forget to binge-watch this series.

2. You don't need to have knowledge about the game to watch this anime series

If you are hesitant to watch the show only because you know nothing about the game, then don't worry at all because this series follows a different story and you don't need to have prior knowledge about Cyberpunks 2077 before watching the series.

Although it is true that fans of the game will be able to relate to the game characters, concepts, and imagery better, that should not bother you if it's your first time with Cyberpunks. No previous experience is required to watch the series, so stream it now and dive deeper into the life of Cyberpunks.

Watch the trailer here!