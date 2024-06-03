Cyndi Lauper Announces Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour; Here’s All We Know So Far

The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper is embarking on a final tour across North America. This farewell journey will see her performing in 23 cities, bidding adieu to touring. While Lauper hasn't provided any specific reasons for her decision, she has been busy promoting her new documentary, Let the Canary Sing, which will be premiering on Paramount+ this Tuesday.

The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which has to be one of her first major road trips in a decade, will begin Oct. 18 in Montreal and end Dec. 5 at Chicago’s United Center. The artist announced the news of the tour on her Instagram account. Check out more details about the tour below.

More details about the tour

Tickets go on sale with an artist presale in the first week of June 2024, followed by other presales before the general on-sale starts later this week at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Furthermore, the opening acts will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the venue for the tour of the shows is New York's Madison Square Garden on Oct. 30, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 1, L.A.'s Intuit Dome on Nov. 23, the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on Nov. 24, and San Francisco's Chase Center on Nov. 26. She will also be doing a non-arena show at Detroit's Fox Theatre on October 24, 2024, among other places.

Meanwhile, Lauper will participate in a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood before attending a private local premiere of the documentary Let the Canary Sing at the theater complex, to be followed by a Q&A. Fans have been super excited to witness the artist perform live and take the stage by storm with her performances.

The tour dates are out

Praised for her passion, creativity, powerful vocals, and, of course, her distinctive look, the 80s wouldn't be complete without Cyndi Lauper. The official list of the venues for the concert with the dates are out, check out the list below.

Wed Nov 06 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

| Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena Fri Nov 08 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Hollywood

| Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Hollywood Sun Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

| Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena Tue Nov 12 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

| Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center Thu Nov 14 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

| Austin, TX | Moody Center Sat Nov 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

| Houston, TX | Toyota Center Tue Nov 19 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

| Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center Wed Nov 20 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena

| San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena Sat Nov 23 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

| Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome Sun Nov 24 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

| Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena Tue Nov 26 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

| San Francisco, CA | Chase Center Sat Nov 30 | Portland, OR | Moda Center

| Portland, OR | Moda Center Sun Dec 01 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

| Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena Wed Dec 04 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

| Minneapolis, MN | Target Center Thu Dec 05 | Chicago, IL | United Center

