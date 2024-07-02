Cyndi Lauper Shares She Became a Taylor Swift Fan During THIS Era; Reveals 'It Was Wonderful'

Cyndi Lauper disclosed which Taylor Swift album turned her into a fan. The I Drove All Night singer appeared as a guest on BBC’s The One Show recently.

During the conversation on the show, the star gushed about the 14-time Grammy Winner. Lauper spoke about how “terrific” the Lover singer is. She also shared which album of the Eras Tour singer’s she found “wonderful.”

Here’s what Cyndi Lauper said about Taylor Swift’s music.

Cyndi Lauper reveals which song made her a Swiftie

Cyndi Lauper praised Taylor Swift as an artist in an interview with BBC. The singer began by calling the You Belong With Me star terrific. She also praised Swift for writing “wonderful” songs. The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun fame revealed that initially, she listened to Taylor’s music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first time Lauper checked the singer’s music out was when “she went and hibernated and did that wonderful folk record." She talked about Taylor’s eighth studio album Folklore, which consisted of indie folk-sounding songs.

Lauper continued gushing about the album by saying that it was “poetry.” She also spoke about how Eras Tour singer has always been a wonderful writer but Folklore was special. Folklore was a surprise album that the singer released on July 24, 2020. The album features hit songs like August, Cardigan, and The 1.

Taylor Swift talks about the criticism she receives

The star is often praised by many but she receives her share of criticism being in the public eye. During a recent concert, Swift revealed how she deals with the haters. The singer spoke about how people who “talk s–t” about her make her work harder.

The star addressed the hate right before she performed her track “thanK you aIMee.” The song which is a part of TTPD is rumored to be about Kim Kardashian. The Eras Tour singer did not miss the chance to show her gratitude towards her fans. She spoke about how grateful she is to her fans for giving her the opportunity to perform at the Wembley Stadium.

The Shake it Off singer recently performed at the venue in London for the 8th time. She spoke about how “insane” it is what her fans have done for her.

Many celebrities were in attendance at the star’s London shows. Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George were spotted enjoying the show. Mila Kunis, Aston Kutcher, Liam Hemsworth, Leslie Mann, and Salma Hayek were also spotted at the concert.

