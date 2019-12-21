Cynthia Erivo to be honoured with a breakthrough performance award for her role in Harriet; Details inside

The Hollywood film Harriet, tracks the remarkable and hard hitting story of Harriet Tubman’s transformation as America’s greatest and fierce heroes.

The Palm Springs Film Festival will be honouring the talented actress Cynthia Erivo with an award for her breakthrough performance in the film Harriet during its annual film awards function. The gala is to be held on January 2. The Hollywood film Harriet, tracks the remarkable and hard hitting story of Harriet Tubman’s transformation as America’s greatest and fierce heroes. The powerhouse of talent Cynthia Erivo has already received two prestigious Golden Globe nominations and one SAG Award nomination. Cynthia Erivo’s song from the film Harriet called Stand Up was also selected for the reputed Academy Award shortlist.

As per the latest reports on the Harriet actress, Cynthia Erivo has been creating waves in the Hollywood industry as the fans and film audience gave a thunderous response to her film Harriet. Cynthia Erivo is also known for her theatrical performances. The fans and audience members get to see her work on the silver screen. In the moving tale of the Hollywood flick Harriet, Cynthia Erivo embodies and springs back to life the true tale of Harriet Tubman.

Cynthia Erivo is a winner of a Tony, Emmy and a Grammy Award who jumped onto the great Broadway with The Color Purple. Later on, Cynthia Erivo appeared on Bad Times at the El Royale and then in Widows with talented and powerful actress Viola Davis. Cynthia Erivo will be seen in some very interesting projects which include HBO’s The Outsider that is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. The actress will also feature on National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha.

Check out the video of Harriet:

