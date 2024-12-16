Cynthia Erivo Reveals Grueling Routine And Minimal Sleep While Filming Wicked

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about the physical and mental demands she faced while filming Wicked. Speaking at the Academy Museum during a Q&A session with Kristen Bell, the actor revealed just how much effort she put into the role. Her intense routine included long hours, challenging stunts, and minimal sleep.

Erivo shared her commitment to pushing herself physically and mentally, saying, “I consciously run towards things that will use me physically, as well as mentally, because I believe that the body and the mind are truly intrinsically linked.”

One of the most surprising details Cynthia Erivo shared was her sleep schedule. While filming, she averaged just three hours of sleep each night. Her packed routine began with a two-hour workout early in the morning, followed by two hours in the makeup chair before her 5 a.m. call time.

The demanding schedule was necessary for the physicality of her role. “Sometimes the body is the thing that tells the mind what to do, and sometimes the mind is the thing that will tell the body what to do,” she stated. She added that she is a very physical person; she wants both things to be in action and be used.

Much of Cynthia’s preparation involved building strength for the flying scenes in Wicked. The actor admitted that she had limited experience with flying but was determined to take on the challenge.

“I had never flown before. I just knew I wanted to,” she said. She added that the core is required to be the strongest because the wires will take the person from one place to another.

Erivo worked closely with her stunt coordinator, Jo McLaren, to prepare for these scenes. She described the physical effort required, stating that if they are doing a loop-to-loop, which is that big loop, she has to get herself over and around without her legs just falling behind her. Despite the difficulty, she was committed to doing her own stunts. “Jo asked me, ‘Are you sure you want to do all of this?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’”

