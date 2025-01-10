Cynthia Erivo Wants To Join MCU Portraying Storm; All You Need To Know About The Character

Cynthia Erivo, who recently amused us by being a part of the grand musical fantasy movie Wicked, has shown interest in playing a mutant on screen. While talking to the National Board of Review recently, the actress, who even has a beautiful voice, mentioned that she is interested in playing the high-class mutant, Strom.

The actress made this remark while being present at the NBR Film Awards. Well, without a doubt, she would be the perfect person to play the character, so here’s all that you need to know about Ororo Munroe.

Strom was created by writer Len Wein and artist Dave Cockrum. She made her first appearance in Giant Size X-Men in the issue released in May 1975.

She is a descendant of an African witch-priestesses born with superhuman abilities. Her powers let her control the weather as well as the atmosphere. While being the daughter of tribal princes of Kenya and an African photojournalist father, the character was raised in Harlem, New York City, as well as in Cairo, Egypt.

The character was largely rumored to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the second outing of Black Panther. Many rumors speculated that she would become the queen of Wakanda, marrying the superhero Black Panther, who was previously played by Chadwick Boseman.

Advertisement

Storm has been famously portrayed by one of the highly acclaimed actresses, Halle Berry, in the Fox’s X-Men movie franchise. A young version of Strom was introduced later in the X-Men Apocalypse, portrayed by Alexandra Shipp.

ALSO READ: Wicked Fans Spot Cynthia Erivo's Girlfriend Lena Waithe's Discomfort with Ariana Grande; Buzz Explained