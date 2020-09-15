Cynthia Nixon ‘baffled’ by J.K. Rowling’s tweets; Says they were ‘really painful’ for her transgender son

Cynthia Nixon, whose son Samuel is transgender, spoke about J.K. Rowling’s recent tweets during an interview with The Independent.

Cynthia Nixon is speaking out about J.K. Rowling. Just a few months after the Harry Potter author received backlash for her series of tweets about the transgender community, the Sex and the City alum, whose son Samuel is transgender, addressed the comments during an interview with The Independent. "It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter," Nixon said for a piece published September 14.

"We're a Harry Potter family. The books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for her to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence, it's just… it's really baffling. I know she feels like she's standing up for feminism, but I don't get it."

When asked if she or Samuel felt any discomfort watching the movies following Rowling's tweets, Nixon looked back at Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe's response to Rowling's posts.

"The thing that he tried to impart to people was that if you as a queer person or as a non-queer person have found a home in these stories, please don't let this take that away from you," she said. "These are still your stories."

In case you missed it, Rowling received backlash for several comments she's made about transgender people over the past year. In December 2019, for instance, Rowling faced criticism after she showed her support for Maya Forstater—a woman whose employment was not renewed after she made offensive comments about the transgender community and whose views were described by a court as "not worthy of respect in a democratic society."

Rowling then faced criticism again in June 2020 for her tweets regarding a DevEx article titled "Opinion: Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for People who Menstruate."

"'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people," she wrote in one of her tweets at the time. "Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" She later added, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

Rowling then shared several more posts. "The idea that women like me, who've been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they're vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - 'hate' trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is a nonsense," she tweeted, later adding, "I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so."

ALSO READ: J.K. Rowling defends her statements about transgender community; Reveals she has survived sexual assault

Share your comment ×