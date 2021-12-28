Cynthia Nixon had THIS condition before agreeing to star in Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That

Cynthia Nixon recently spoke to News Corp via Herald Sun and got candid about her work on the original Sex and the City show and movies, but also revealed that she had one big condition for joining the franchise’s revival–And Just Like That. While chatting with the publication, Cynthia who essays the role of Miranda Hobbes in the franchise, shared that she only agreed to join the reboot if they fixed the lack of racial and gender diversity carried on in the previous features of the franchise.

Nixon, 55, who essayed her famous role from 1998 and 2004 shared: “But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn’t go back without – a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board. I’m very proud of the original series – despite it being occasionally tone-deaf on race and gender.”

But when it came to the revival, Nixon saw it as a chance to course-correct. She added: “It’s part of the reason we wanted to do the show – to go back and [undo] the things that we really got wrong. As wonderful as ‘SATC’ is, to do that show right now would be incredibly tone-deaf. So I was really worried that the transformation wouldn’t be big enough, and my fears are very allayed. We want to be here to tell this story in this way and invite all these new people.”

Also read: And Just Like That: Sex and the City fans ENRAGED on Twitter due to a MAJOR character's HEARTBREAKING death