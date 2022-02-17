Cynthia Nixon retaliates at ‘bizarre’ criticism of Miranda in And Just Like That

Cynthia Nixon acknowledges she is "fairly aware" of the backlash directed at her character on And Just Like That... - yet she doesn't quite get it. Miranda Hobbes' supervision of the Sex and the City reboot has provoked great disagreement among fans online, particularly among those who oppose the narrative.

Miranda appeared to acquire an addiction to alcohol throughout the first season. Her long-term marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) looks to be in jeopardy as well, with the introduction of new love interest Che Diaz – a nonbinary comedian and podcast presenter portrayed by Sara Ramirez. Cynthia told Vogue Magazine as per PEOPLE, "I think that's a bizarre reaction." She further said, "First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward," Nixon said. "She doesn't know where she's going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that's always been true of Miranda, right?"

Added Nixon, "She gives up her very lucrative corporate job and goes back to try and make something more of her life. As Miranda says: We're not old, we're 55. I mean, you're certainly closer to the end than to the beginning. But if you're not happy with where you are, you still have a lot of time to make a change." However, Miranda's romantic entanglements with Steve and Che, and how they mimic Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) earlier love triangle with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and Aidan Shaw, were also addressed by the actress (John Corbett). "It reminds me very much of Carrie and some of her most seminal moments of being in love with Mr. Big and trying to make herself be in love with Aidan but having an affair," Nixon explained.

Interestingly, Nixon recently disclosed that the initial concept for her role on And Just Like That... did not include Che. The first season of And Just Like That... is now available on HBO Max.

ALSO READ:Cynthia Nixon updates fans on directing SATC revival And Just Like That: It’s been a complete dream