Cyrano Trailer: Peter Dinklage smitten by Haley Bennett's love in this period musical; WATCH

The trailer of Cyrano directed by Academy Award nominee Joe Wright was recently released and it stars Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage in a lead role. The period musical based on Edmond Rostand’s classic French play looks every bit of grandeur in its promo. The film also stars Hayley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr.in lead roles.

The romance drama follows the story of Cyrano (Peter Dinklage) as he attempts to win the love of Roxanne (Bennett), although it's his physical appearance that makes him believe he's unworthy of it. Roxanne, on the other hand, falls for Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who isn't all that eloquent when it comes to winning the love of a woman. As Christian enlists the help of Cyrano to write love letters to Roxanne, the former ports his heart out in beautiful letters that bring Roxanne and Christian close.

The film's promo promises that the film will have plenty of emotional sequences and considering it is a musical, one can expect some amazing love ballads too.

Check out the trailer here:

The film is a romantic musical and promises some gorgeous choreography in the trailer itself. Considering director Joe Wright's filmography and his work on other period classics such as Pride and Prejudice, Atonement among others, one can expect Cyrano to bag some big nominations at award shows.

As for the music, the film's soundtrack has been credited to Bryce and Aaron Dessner for compositions whereas the songs have been written by Matt Berninger and Carin Besser.

ALSO READ: Here's why Peter Dinklage almost didn't take the role of Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones; Find out