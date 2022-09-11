D23 Expo 2022: James Cameron CONFIRMS filming for Avatar 4 has begun ahead of the release of The Way of Water

The D23 Expo 2022 was full of surprises as many marvel projects were unveiled at the event. While Marvel did hog a lot of the limelight throughout the event, a special video message from Avatar director James Cameron sent fans into a frenzy. Though the Oscar-winning director was not in attendance at the event, he sent a video message to all Avatar fans.

Cameron raised the already brimming expectations of the fans as he gave a sneak peek at his future plans for sequels of the legendary film. Cameron also teased progress on the upcoming sequel of Avatar: The Way of Water as he called it "a bit of an Odessy" but added that "it's going great." While all are aware that post-production is continuing on Avatar 2, the director confirmed that work is also ongoing on the third sequel of the franchise simultaneously as filming for the filming has begun already.