D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios reveal Thunderbolts casting; Debut First footage of Brie Larson's The Marvels

The event also saw several MCU stars in attendance including the cast of The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and more. Among the most exciting revelations of the event happened to be the first footage of The Marvels which will pick up from the post-credits scene of Ms Marvel. The footage showcased Captain Rambeau as an astronaut with Nick Fury. When Rambeau approaches a jump point perimeter, she hits it and transforms into Ms Marvel.

The D3 Expo 2022 saw Marvel Studios announcing several of their major projects including the likes of Brie Lason and Iman Vellani's upcoming film, The Marvels , Captain America: New World Oder and more. The trailer of the upcoming show Secret Invasion was also unveiled at the event. Also, Don Cheadle's return as Rodey for Amour Wars was confirmed.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman will return to the MCU to helm Marvel Studios' upcoming film, Fantastic Four. No casting announcements for the film were made at the event.

Here's a look at other major updates from the event

Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: New World Order will see Anthony Mackie's return as Sam Wilson along with Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres. Among additions to the cast include, Tim Blake Nelson as Dr Samuel Sterns, reprising his role from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Thunderbolts

The cast of Thunderbolts was finally announced and it includes, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, ​​Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent and Florence Pugh reprising her role as Yelena Belova.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

New footage of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was showcased at the event. The clips reportedly showed Queen Ramonda speaking to the United Nations for trying to steal vibranium from Wakanda following the death of T’Challa. It also featured clips showcasing the power of the Dora Milaje.

Ironheart

While a small glimpse of Ironheart was seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, new clips of Riri Williams were teased at the event.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Johnathan Majors attended the D23 Expo to speak about their upcoming film. Speaking about the film, Paul reportedly said, "This is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen from us and not to mention that guy," pointing to Majors, who portrays Kang.

Also, new footage of Loki Season 2 was revealed and also the trailer release of Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly's Werewolf by Night which releases in October.

ALSO READ: Secret Invasion Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury; Emilia Clarke introduced in a gripping promo