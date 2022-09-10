D23 Expo: The Little Mermaid Teaser: A gorgeous, pitch perfect Halle Bailey as Ariel sings Part of Your World

D23 Expo is currently underway and some exciting upcoming movie announcements were made that will surely leave Disney fans squealing with joy! Amongst the many, we have the incredible first look teaser trailer of The Little Mermaid, the live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated movie of the same name, which dropped today, i.e. September 10. The Rob Marshall directorial is headlined by Halle Bailey - one half of Chloe x Halle - as Ariel. In The Little Mermaid's teaser trailer, we get a first look at Halle Bailey as the beloved Disney Princess, looking gorgeous in Ariel's trademark mermaid attire with the luscious red locks in check. Besides giving us a glimpse at Ariel's magical world inside the ocean, the Grammy-nominated singer-actress masterfully belts out her soul-stirring version of the iconic song from The Little Mermaid's soundtrack, Part of Your World: "Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world." Fans unanimously agreed that Halle was tailor-made for the role of Ariel, in spite of the previous backlash.

Watch The Little Mermaid Teaser Trailer below:

Amongst the many fans who showed their appreciation for The Little Mermaid Teaser Trailer was Nicki Minaj, who enthusiastically tweeted, "When this come out no one speak to me. Even papa bear betta not get on mama nerves that day. ugh!" In response, Halle Bailey gratefully replied, "omg ilysm." Moreover, Halle Bailey admitted how happy she is to see such a positive response for The Little Mermaid Teaser Trailer, especially appreciating her small but impactful glimpse: "guys..today has been so overwhelming and incredible i'm so happy you're getting to see a peek of everything thank you for the love .." Check out Halle Bailey and Nicki Minaj's tweets on The Little Mermaid Teaser Trailer below: