DaBaby apologises for his ‘triggering’ comments about HIV & LGBTQ community; Says ‘I needed education’

Singer DaBaby recently issued an apology after making insensitive remarks about gay people and HIV. This week the rapper, 29, who was massively trolled and called out for his misinformed rant about HIV and members of the LGBTQ community, issued an apology just after he was removed from the lineups of Lollapalooza, Governor's Ball and Day N Vegas, and called out by stars like Dua Lipa, Madonna and Elton John.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes," the rapper’s statement read. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging."

"I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received," he continued. "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important." He then signed the note: "Love to all. God bless. - DaBaby."

If you missed it, over the weekend Lollapalooza announced that they removed him from the lineup since the festival "was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect and love." Governor's Ball and Day N Vegas later issued statements saying he would no longer be performing at their festivals. He was also let go from his partnership with BoohooMan.

