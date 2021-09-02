DaBaby gets informed on HIV with Black leaders after his disrespectful remarks caused MAJOR backlash

Disgraced rapper DaBaby recently took steps to negate his comments about HIV and the LGBTQA community. The 29-year-old singer met up with a group of Black leaders from nine HIV organizations to “discuss HIV facts and share personal stories of living and thriving with HIV,” the organizations announced today via People magazine.

The meeting, which was called for in an open letter to DaBaby issued earlier in the month, was described as a virtual, private meeting to “discuss HIV facts and share personal stories of living and thriving with HIV.”

DaBaby’s recent meeting comes in the wake of his negative and misinformed comments about HIV and gay community. If you didn’t know, last month teh rapper made hateful and homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud festival. DaBaby’s comment last month said: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air.”

Which resulted in him being dropped out of several festival lineups and from songs. He was also called out by multiple celebrities including his Levitating collaborator Dua Lipa, Madonna, and Elton John.

Madonna clapped back at DaBaby writing, “If you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts,” before listing some. She then slammed his “sexist remarks” during the performance, writing that comments like that “only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze.” The singer added: “People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN. @dababy.”

