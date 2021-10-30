DaBaby PERFORMS at Rolling Loud concert months after homophobic rant on stage

***Trigger Warning***

DaBaby has returned to Rolling Loud festival months after making homophobic comments on the same stage while performing in July. He was brought in as a special guest at the festival by 50 Cent during his headlining set. As per TMZ, via Page Six, the show organizers had preapproved DaBaby's appearance at the event.

For those unversed, Rolling Loud is the festival where DaBaby openly uttered homophobic remarks. He told a crowd in Miami, "If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cellphone light up. … Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n****s’ d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air." Following so, many Hollywood celebrities condemned him for homophobic remarks including Elton John, Dua Lipa, Madonna, and Miley Cyrus. The rapper had also issued an apology on Twitter, "Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on [sic] offending anybody. So my apologies,” he tweeted at the time, adding, “But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Eleven HIV AIDS organizations had offered to educate him and urged him "to learn the facts." “Together with leaders in the HIV field, we are asking for a meeting with DaBaby to educate and enlighten him, and all Americans, about the facts," they had highlighted in their open letter to the rapper.

The Suge rapper was dropped from many well-known festivals including Lollapalooza and Governor's Ball. However, DaBaby had apologized again on Instagram only to delete the apology in no less than six days.

(Homophobia is a serious issue. If you, or anyone you know is being targeted towards homophobic comments, please reach out to an expert in or around your area.)

