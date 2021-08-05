DaBaby receives an open letter from 11 HIV AIDS organizations: We urge him to learn the facts

Following his open and controversial anti-gay remarks, DaBaby has received quite a backlash from his fans and the music and film industry on the whole. The rapper, 29, had also recently taken to his social media accounts to post two apologies. However, a group of 11 organizations has come forward with an open letter addressed to the rapper to offer him free education about HIV/AIDS with the hope that he can learn about the diseases at length.

In his apologies, Dababy had appreciated people who came up to him ‘with kindness’. “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources...That’s what I needed and it was received,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the organizations that have come up with the open letter include Arianna’s Center, Black AIDS Institute, GLAAD, the Normal Anomaly Initiative, Prevention Access Campaign, Relationship Unleashed, the 6:52 Project Foundation, and leaders from the Gilead COMPASS Initiative including Southern AIDS Coalition, Emory University, the University of Houston and Wake Forest University.

According to Dashawn Usher, GLAAD’s associate director for communities of color, DaBaby can be an ‘influential voice where Black Americans need it most.’ He has urged every organization to educate the rapper with proper facts about HIV/AIDS. “Together with leaders in the HIV field, we are asking for a meeting with DaBaby to educate and enlighten him, and all Americans, about the facts: HIV is preventable and with treatment, it can become undetectable and therefore untransmittable. DaBaby can be a powerful and influential voice where Black Americans need it most. We urge him to learn the facts and use his platform to share the truth that can save lives.”

