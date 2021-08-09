DaBaby removes Instagram apology to LGBTQ community over homophobic rant

DaBaby has deleted his Instagram apology which he posted six days after indulging in a homophobic rant on stage at the Rolling Loud Music Festival. Eagle-eyed social media users have noticed that the apology posted on August 2 is no longer available in the rapper’s official social media accounts. According to Page Six, the rapper’s representatives did not respond for an answer.

The now-deleted apology stated that DaBaby’s comments were ‘hurtful and triggering’ and he admitted to having been ‘misinformed’. The rapper then went ahead to react to the negative attention he got from social media users post his homophobic remarks. According to him, people started criticizing his move even before he had the ‘opportunity to grow, educate and learn.’ He also stated that some users were ‘publicly working against’ him. However, following his homophobic remarks, the rapper was removed from the setlist of several music show festivals.

The apology was posted shortly after DaBaby was dropped from the Lollapalooza festival, and Young Thug was given his space in the lineup. The outrage started on social media following the rapper’s ignorant comments about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community. Big names including Madonna, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa had slammed the Rockstar rapper for his homophobic rant. Miley Cyrus even offered to educate the rapper via Instagram. Miley wrote, “Would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future.”

Meanwhile, as many as 11 HIV/AIDS organizations had also urged to educate DaBaby about the disease.

