DaBaby says ‘never meant to offend’ with comments against LGBTQ community; Urges fans to ‘not dismiss people’

Singer DaBaby recently spoke about his homophobic rant which caused quite a stir earlier this month. While making an appearance at Hot97's Summer Jam concert this weekend, the 29-year-old rapper spoke on his offensive remarks against the LGBTQ+ community. While the rapper had previously apologized on Instagram shortly after the incident he got flak for later deleting the post. The Summer Jam marks his first performance since the rant, the six-time Grammy Award nominee was disinvited to perform at an array of music festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and the forthcoming Governors Ball in New York City after his comments.

Opening up his set with a video montage that featured a voice-over, DaBaby thanked Hot97 for "allowing me to share my gift, share my blessing with y'all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash. So hats off to y'all for that. They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago," he said.

"And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world — they still allowed me to come right here on this stage and utilize their platform. They helped the world move forward and become a better place and not dismiss people based off mistakes made like we ain't human," added DaBaby.

If you didn’t know, last month, DaBaby appeared at the Rolling Loud music festival, where he told the crowd in attendance, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up." DaBaby's comments immediately received backlash, prompting fellow musicians among the likes of Madonna, Elton John, Dua Lipa and more.

