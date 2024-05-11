John Ritter's Widow Amy Yasbeck Reveals How Family Honors Late Comedian

Amy Yasbeck, who was married to the late comedian John Ritter, is talking about how her family remembers him in a special way. They have this unique tradition to honor him.

Reports say that on Thursday, May 9, Amy Yasbeck, who is 61 years old, talked about how the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health honors her late husband. She described how her family shares memories and thoughts about him in a group chat to honor the man they loved.

Amy explains that she and John's four children have a unique way of remembering him. They share videos of physical comedy or funny situations like people falling down or getting bird poop on them. They'll say things like, John would've laughed at this or Dad would've loved this. It's their way of keeping his spirit alive and sharing memories of him.

Amy adds that they don't even have to say it out loud because they all share that same love for physical comedy, just like John did. It's a natural way for them to connect with each other and honor their father's memory.

Honoring John Ritter's Memory: A Legacy of Love and Laughter

Amy's remarks come more than twenty years after the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor tragically passed away on September 11, 2003, at the age of 54 due to an aortic dissection. Despite the years that have passed, the love and fond memories of John Ritter remain strong within his family. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Yasbeck founded her organization in the same year her husband passed away suddenly. She wanted to raise awareness about the condition that caused his death, but in a way that everyone could understand.

She explains that events like the gala make a real difference. Sometimes, the science behind health issues can be really complicated. But when you can tell it like a story, it becomes easier for everyone to understand. That's what actors do – they tell stories. By sharing people's experiences and stories, it helps others grasp the importance of health issues much better than just sitting in a classroom and learning the facts.

According to reports from last year's gala for the foundation created in honor of her late husband, Yasbeck was asked about the joy she finds in keeping Ritter's legacy alive. She responded by saying it's a trade-off. She explained that because of the legacy, his family continues to thrive and stay connected to him, which brings a sense of fulfillment amidst the sadness of his absence.

She further explained that John had a profound belief that everyone was connected and that everyone is like family to one another. Amy shared that she also believes in this idea, but John held onto it very deeply.

As a result, she has put heartfelt efforts into understanding what aortic dissection is, including its genetic component, which is known to be very high. She's doing this not only to protect John's children but also his brother, as she strives to prevent this tragedy from affecting more lives within their family.

John Ritter and Amy Yasbeck's Journey from Co-Stars to Soulmates

Ritter and Yasbeck first met in 1990 during a table read for the movie Problem Child at the home of director Dennis Dugan. They hit it off right away, bonding over their shared passion for the arts. After nine years of being together, they got married in September 1999.

Yasbeck shared with PEOPLE in October 2022 that she and John bonded over comedy. They used to watch old comedies together, and he would demonstrate comedic moves, teaching her how to trip, take a fake punch, or do a spit take. She felt like she was learning the art of physical comedy from the master, which John truly was. Their shared love for laughter and comedy strengthened their connection.

Advertisement

Despite Yasbeck's efforts to preserve her late husband's memory and move forward, the idea of opening her heart to someone new felt daunting.

She said she's not into dating, mentioning that although it's possible, she's just not feeling it. Yasbeck brought up a worry that she might miss John even more if she were dating, which might sound odd. She clarified that she always feels his presence, and it would be strange because then it wouldn't be just the two of them anymore.

ALSO READ: ‘Talk It Through': Michael Douglas Says He Feels Intimacy Coordinators Are Altering Creative Process