Daechwita MV: ARMY left wheezing with laughter at Jin and Jungkook's 'tussle' cameo in Suga aka AGUST D's song

Along with the release of his second mixtape, D-2, BTS member Suga aka AGUST D also treated fans with a hard-hitting music video for Daechwita. ARMY was quick to spot Jin and Jungkook's playful cameo which left them wheezing with laughter.
BTS member Suga aka AGUST D just dropped his second mixtape, D-2, along with the hard-hitting Daechwita MV.BTS member Suga aka AGUST D just dropped his second mixtape, D-2, along with the hard-hitting Daechwita MV.
For days, ARMY was in a state of unrest as BTS put a countdown on a major surprise, starting from D-7, D-6, and so forth. Yesterday, it was pretty much confirmed through a leaked image that what fans were getting as a gift was Suga's next mixtape, under his alter-ego name, AGUST D. What we weren't prepared for was the whole mixtape titled D-2 dropping in a matter of seconds today along with a badass music video for one of the 27-year-old rapper's singles, Daechwita.

Military music being interlaced with Suga's entrancing rap verses along with the pansori storytelling and Kkwaenggwari percussion in Daechwita, AGUST D goes hard like never before. However, ARMY was quick to notice one particular moment that left them wheezing with laughter and it was a cameo by two BTS members. Jin and Jungkook's real-life playful equation came seeping through at the beginning of the Daechwita MV as Suga bumps into a traditionally decked Jin, whose rod clobbers Jungkook by accident and that leads to a tussle between the two. It's a moment that is too hilarious to miss out on!

Check out how ARMY reacted to Jinkook's epic cameo in Daechwita MV below:

We adore these two adorable goofballs and how!

ALSO READ: Agust D2 Daechwita Music Video: BTS' Suga announces he's the king, he's the boss & we bow down to Yoongi

Meanwhile, in an interview with Time, Suga spoke candidly about Korean musical influences in his music to which AGUST D revealed, "The theme Daechwita was already on my mind when I first started working on this track, so I sampled the sound of a real Daechwita. The first thought I had was that I wanted to sample the music that is played during the ceremonial walk of the King, so naturally, Korean elements ended up being an essential component to the track as well as the music video."

