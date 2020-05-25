Daechwita MV Shooting Sketch: BTS' Suga transforms into Mad King; Jin, Jungkook and J Hope join in on the fun

In the latest BTS Episode, we take a look at AGUST D's Daechwita MV shoot, in which Jin and Jungkook make a playful cameo. From the storyline details to J-Hope's surprise visit, check out what went down during the thrilling two-day shoot.

A few days back, ARMY was welcomed with open arms by AGUST D, who returned to rule the music charts one more time with D-2. BTS member Suga; who uses AGUST D as an alias for his mixtapes, released the 10-track album along with a killer music video for D-2's title track, Daechwita. We saw surprise cameos by Jin and Jungkook, who almost stole the show with their playful antics. But, Suga's twin act as the new AGUST D fighting a tyrannical king was the true highlight of Daechwita MV.

In the latest BTS Episode, we are taken behind-the-scenes, to the two-day shoot of Daechwita MV. "Four years ago, AGUST D became king. Now, another AGUST D is confronting him," Yoongi explains as he takes on the role of playing the Mad King with finesse. Moreover, Suga revealed that he learned sword fighting for two days when he found out that the Daechwita MV will feature a sword dance and ended up getting a few blisters as well. We're then shown Jin and Jungkook's cameo, which actually had two different concepts to pick from. While the final product came out differently, the rejected concept saw the duo headbanging along to Suga's rap verse.

J-Hope was the surprise visitor who was ecstatic to see Yoongi's scarface and added that his hyung looked good. "I looked even better yesterday," Suga added and then proceeded to laugh when Jin and Jungkook's sequence was coming up as he quipped, "It's all up to them, now."

Watch BTS Episode of AGUST D's Daechwita MV Shooting Sketch below:

Meanwhile, Suga is now the third Korean soloist after RM and J-Hope to achieve the top spot in both the US and UK [total 80 countries] iTunes Albums Chart with D-2. Moreover, Daechwita has peaked at #1 in over 50 countries on the iTunes Top Songs Chart.

