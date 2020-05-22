Daechwita MV: From Suga's sword dance to Jinkook's hilarious banter, Scenes that left BTS ARMY breathless

BTS singer Suga released his new music video Daechwita today. While Yoongi's sword dance caught everyone's attention, the ARMY cannot stop talking about Jin and Jungkook's cameo.

The wait was long but it was absolutely worth it! BTS singer Suga has finally dropped his mixtape, Agust D, and a music video of the song from the album. Titled Daechwita, the music video of the Agust D2 song took no time to set the internet on fire. The music video already has over 1 million likes on YouTube and the numbers are only increasing. While the music video has a great blend of colours, Korean elements and a double dose of Yoongi, there were a few scenes from the MV that the ARMY cannot stop talking about.

The biggest talking point, as of now, from the video is Jin and Jungkook's cameo. A few seconds into the introduction of the street smart Suga in the video, the rapper is seen making his way through a busy street. As he looks into the camera and sings his new song, BTS member Jin makes an appearance. He bumps into the singer and sports a hilarious expression only to get beaten up by fellow BTS member Jungkook. The JinKook cameo has social media in splits with fans who cannot stop talking about the banter.

JinKook at the back I need to see the bangtan to this chaos #AGUSTD2 #DAECHWITA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/4jT0Yz4AKD — AGUST D-2 OUT NOW ⁷ (@sorafirstlove) May 22, 2020

석진이랑 정국이 까메오 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 왜싸웤ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/wGJ0vFCLbF — 지민투데이⁷(@_jimintoday_) May 22, 2020

now imagine jin playing the lead role in a historical drama #DAECHWITA pic.twitter.com/t6fRvEIp6n — (@storyofpjm) May 22, 2020

Another moment from the music video that has everyone's attention is of Suga performing a flawless sword dance. The rapper put his best foot forward as he not only revealed the best of singing talents but also wowed the ARMY with his sharp sword dance. Sporting a traditional Korean outfit in the shot, the singer sports a scar on his face, enhancing the scene. Fans also couldn't stop going gaga over Yoongi's contrasting black and blonde locks. While the rapper gave us a poster boy look by flaunting his short black tresses, fans confessed they weren't aware they needed a long-blonde lock Suga on their walls.

Yoongi dancing with sword look so superior #DAECHWITApic.twitter.com/IYuzpXaC0Q — ## ⁷ AGUST-D2 (@DIIIIIIIMPLE) May 22, 2020

let's be real,, yoongi banging his head like that is like..really hot#DAECHWITA #AGUSTDCULT

pic.twitter.com/Ii127bRjhV — bed potato⁷ (@tmrrwShadow) May 22, 2020

Ok but when he starting swinging that sword around in #DAECHWITA I completely and utterly lost my shit. I can’t believe this is the same man that goes “:]” all day. pic.twitter.com/1k9VEn5b7N — Sun⁷ (@sunsmind) May 22, 2020

Meanwhile, speaking with Time Magazine, Yoongi confessed that his alter ego, Agust D, helps him show a raw side. "I can show a more raw side to myself," he admitted. "It’s more that I made the music I wanted to make, rather than fixating on attempting something new," he added.

Speaking about the new music video, he said, "The theme “Daechwita” was already on my mind when I first started working on this track, so I sampled the sound of a real “Daechwita.” The first thought I had was that I wanted to sample the music that is played during the ceremonial walk of the King, so naturally, Korean elements ended up being an essential component to the track as well as the music video."

Earlier this week, RM and Suga teased that the new album was nowhere close to release. "What I can tell you now is, that the music will not be released anytime soon. Not close at all," Yoongi said, on his Honey FM 06.13 session. Namjoon teased, "Not close?" Suga replied, "Not today or tomorrow."

The BTS singer has been busy with new music lately. After collaborating with Halsey last year, Suga collaborated with IU called Eight. The music video was released earlier this month. Speaking about working with the singer, he said, "The production process was very smooth so there wasn’t a lot of back-and-forth. I wrote the beat and the melody came quickly after that. After I finished working on it, I listened to it a lot. After I finish working on a song, after it’s released, I don’t usually listen to it. Because I can only hear the things that I wish I could do better. The moment it leaves my hands, I think the song belongs to the listeners."

Meanwhile, Suga has also been busy with the making of the new BTS album with fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V.

Suga also caught everyone's attention with the recent BTS Break The Silence docu-series. The singer confessed he doesn't have many friends. "I’m really jealous of people who can go out to eat, travel, go to the movies with friends and things like that. Those things are really special to me because I find them hard to do. Some of the members do those activities but I don’t because I don’t have a lot of friends. It’s not easy, so those things feel really special to me. I envy others because of this," Yoongi confessed.

