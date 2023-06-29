Dahmer actor Evan Peters joins Tron 3 with Jared Leto as his next project

Evan Peters has finally decided what his next project is going to be. The actor who terrified fans all around the world with his menacing portrayal of the serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer in the hit Netflix series is going to be seen in the sci-fi world of Tron films.

Joining the talented actor is another star who is known for his unhinged roles, that is Jared Leto.

Evan Peters joined the iconic Tron series known for its visual effects

The original Tron film which starred Jeff Bridges and was about a game designer who gets transported into his own programme, wasn’t a big hit at the box office.

But the film was able to earn itself two Oscar nominations, none of which came from the visual effects department. The visuals of that film were said to be ahead of their time, with a sci-fi undertone that was rarely found in movies of that era.

A sequel to that movie titled, Tron: Legacy was released in 2010, which was directed by the Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. Other than that the film starred Olivia Wilde and Garett Hedlund, while also bringing back Jeff Bridges

Future of Evan Peters in Tron series

With the latest film Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto and Evan Peters, the series has taken a different tone. Keeping up with the times the series will build upon the rise of sentient beings, or AI in the film. This story seems to be right on time, with the world still in the initial stages of understanding Artificial Intelligence technology.

Evan Peters has been around the block for a while, starring in various films, most notably his role as a speedster in the X-Men films, but his true recognition comes from Television, most notably his multiple collaborations with Ryan Murphy and the acclaimed series Mare of Easttown, for which he won an Emmy Award. It would be interesting to see his imminent return to the big screen with the Tron series.

