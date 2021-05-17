Daily Show host Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly call it quits after a year of dating? Here’s what we know

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly, who have been dating since August 2020, have reportedly split. Scroll down to read what we know so far about the duo’s alleged breakup.

Comedian and television host Trevor Noah and actress Minka Kelly have reportedly parted ways. The 37-year-old Daily Show host and the 40-year-old Titans actress started dating back in August 2020 and now, according to reports via People magazine, have called it quits. While the two have not publicly commented on the split yet, they were last spotted on separate vacations. Kelly was spotted with her friends in Mexico, while Noah was partying it up in Miami Florida with DJ Steve Aoki and David Grutman.

The news comes as a surprise as the couple was reportedly looking to purchase a house together in December 2020, and as of earlier this year, a source confirmed they were still dating and “making plans for a future together.” Back in August 2020 when the duo’s romance first made headlines, an insider revealed that “Minka’s never been happier. It’s a very serious relationship.”

Kelly previously dated Grey's Anatomy star, Jesse Williams. They broke up in January 2018 after months of dating amid Williams' divorce battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. Noah was last romantically linked to girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017, though it is not clear when they split. He has since remained private about his personal life, instead using his platform as the host of The Daily Show to speak out about politics and social justice issues.

