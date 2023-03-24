Daisy Jones & The Six: Will there be a season 2? Here's everything you need to know

Fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid's work have been eagerly awaiting the adaptation of her hit piece 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' into a TV series. But 2019 brought an even more ambitious project—the release of 'Daisy Jones & The Six'. With its gripping story of love, heartbreak, fame, and music, the book has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated book-to-TV adaptations.

The hype around the mockumentary-style rock band series from Amazon Studios was totally well-deserved. With a fictional rock band that we wished was real, Reid delivered a unique show that instantly became a hit – both with critics and audiences alike. Now that you’ve watched season 1 in its entirety, you may be wondering if the show has been renewed or cancelled. Here’s what we know: Amazon Studios has yet to officially announce whether or not the show will be coming back for another season. However, with the success of season 1, the chances of renewal look promising.

What was season 1 all about?

Daisy Jones & The Six Season 1 is a captivating, gripping drama about a fictional 70s rock band that was on the cusp of greatness, but ultimately imploded in spectacular fashion. Told through a blend of documentary-style interviews and flashbacks, the show follows the titular band from its inception to its meteoric rise and eventual demise, with a special focus on the tumultuous relationship between lead singers Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. While the two were thought to have an undeniable chemistry, the truth of their relationship - and what really happened to the band - becomes clear. The show is a riveting account of a band that could have been, exploring the power of music, ambition and the highs and lows of fame.

At the time of writing, Daisy Jones & The Six has been labeled as a 'limited miniseries', meaning it will be a one-season wonder. The show is based on one book and will be covering it from beginning to end, leaving no new source material for a second season. But, for those who are eager to see more of the band, there is still hope! Show creator Scott Neustadter has shared that he would be open to continuing the story if people show interest. So, if you want to see more of Daisy Jones & The Six, make sure to share your enthusiasm and let Scott Neustadter know!