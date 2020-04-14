Daisy Ridley breaks silence on negative reaction to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Where’s the love gone?

Months after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Daisy Ridley, who we know as Rey in the beloved franchise, broke her silence on the negative criticism that Episode IX received from the critics and fans alike. Read below to know what Daisy had to share on the same.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was amongst the most-awaited films of 2019 as it marked an end of an era for the beloved Skywalker saga, that lasted 40 years and made household names out of Hollywood stars like Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, just to name a few! However, when Episode IX released, it was panned by the critics and fans alike as many complained about the pace, character arcs and making it a mission to erase Star Wars: The Last Jedi. All this, in spite of The Rise of Skywalker earning USD 1 billion at the global box-office!

Daisy Ridley, who we know as Rey from the franchise, has finally broken her silence on how she felt about the negative criticism towards Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While speaking to DragCast podcast, via Entertainment Weekly, Daisy shared, "It’s changed film by film honestly, like 98% it’s so amazing, this last film it was really tricky. January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, 'Where’s the love gone?'"

Moreover, Ridley recalled that while watching The Skywalker Legacy (the making of Star Wars films documentary available on Episode lX's Blu-Ray release), when you're a part of something like that which is filled with so much love and people end up not liking it, it's a tricky thing! The 28-year-old actress added that everyone is entitled to not like something but she feels like it's changed slightly, thanks to social media!

Daisy also noted that if she didn't like a film then she wouldn't tweet about it. "I guess now conversations are just more public, so there’s stuff I wouldn’t have seen, but honestly trying to scroll through my newsfeed in January and trying to not see Star Wars stuff, I’d see headlines and be like 'Oh my god this is so upsetting,'" Ridley shared with DragCast and added, "So it’s been tricky, but then it’s having that thing of I feel really proud of it, and I’m so thrilled to be part of it."

