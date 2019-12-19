Daisy Ridley reveals she still suffers from stage fright

Actress Daisy Ridley says she still gets really bad stage fright

During an appearance on "A Little Late with Lilly Singh", the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" star admitted that she gets nervous about getting on stage, reports femalefirst.co.uk "I get really nervous. I'm really nervous right now. I'm shaking, hot and cold sweats. It's still a strange thing to come out in front of people and do this whole thing," she said. The 27-year-old also opened up about another fear she has taken head on, and that is skydiving.

"Something very terrifying was skydiving. The man I was strapped to looked like Rocky Balboa so that was great but then I went higher than anyone else so I had an oxygen mask because I was 15,000 feet in the air. And then you get to the edge and you're like, 'no', and they're like, 'yes'," she said. Asked what surprised her the most about fame, Ridley said: "Matt Damon said that often it's not you that changes, it's the people around you, and I've noticed that. It's other people who don't quite know how to be. It's difficult to navigate when friends and family who have seen you grow up suddenly don't know what to say to you. That's hard. Because I don't think I'm a big a**eh*le now, I'm just happy to be working."

Credits :IANS

