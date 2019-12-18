Daisy Ridley REVEALS why she watched Friends after seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for the first time

Daisy Ridley revealed in an interview that she was an emotional mess when she saw Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for the very first time. Read below to know more about how Daisy had to watch Friends to really wind down.

Daisy Ridley is officially three films old in the Star Wars franchise. The 27-year-old actress got a jumpstart in her young career when she was cast as Rey in Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015). Eventually, she went on to be a part of Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) and soon, we will see her in Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. In the upcoming J.J. Abrams directorial, we may finally get the answers as to why Rey was able to yield Luke Skywalker's lightsaber and who her parents really are!

While attending the LA premiere of The Rise of Skywalker, Daisy got candid about her reaction to watching the film for the very first time. Talking about how the entire team was a bit stunned post watching the last installment in the beloved Skywalker saga, Ridley confessed that she tried to scurry off into her car in order to cry out her feelings. Producer Michelle Rejwan and screenwriter Chris Terrio sympathised with the actress saying she could cry in front of them but Daisy was adamant to cry in her car instead as she didn't want to make a scene in front of everyone and wanted time by herself to really vent it all out.

"It's, like, super snappy. So you're sort of so tuned in that we really didn't process it until the end. Then suddenly, you're like, 'Oh… oh my gosh,'… it's very overwhelming," Daisy shared.

So what did the actress do to cheer herself up? Well, she did what most of us would do... watch Friends! "I had to watch some Friends to wind down," Ridley revealed to ET.

Also starring Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release in India on December 20, 2019.

