Dakota Fanning reflects on working with late co star Brittany Murphy: She made every day special for me

Dakota Fanning paid tribute to her former co-star, the late Brittany Murphy. As fans might recall, the stars worked together on the beloved 2003 movie, Uptown Girls, in which Murphy's character became the nanny to Fanning's character. Six years after the film's release, in December 2009, Murphy passed away at the young age of 32. On Wednesday night, Fanning appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, and was asked to share the advice she had received from Murphy while working on the film together.

To which she responded, "Oh man, she just taught me to always have fun," Fanning, 26, told host Andy Cohen. "She was such a ray of light and had such a playful spirit. So I think just, she made every day special for me. She was so wonderful." Murphy died at 32 on December 20, 2009, at her Hollywood Hills home after dealing with flu-like symptoms; her husband Simon Monjack died at 40 five months after she did.

In April 2018, Fanning took to social media with a shot of herself and the late star working on the motion picture, which also featured Donald Faison, Jesse Spencer, Marley Shelton and Heather Locklear, with Boaz Yakin directing. She wrote: '#FBF Brittany Murphy was a ray of sunshine that made every day of filming magical for me. #UptownGirls.'

Over the course of the chat show Watch What Happens Live, Fanning also took part in a segment called Da-Gloat-A-Fanning, referencing her impressive resume and cast of co-stars in her career since breaking out as a child star. Among them include Denzel Washington in the 2004 film Man on Fire, Robert De Niro in the 2005 movie Hide and Seek and Tom Cruise in War of the Worlds that same year.

In a game of "Da-Gloat-A-Fanning," the actress was asked if Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro or Denzel Washington gave off more of the "warm and fuzzy paternal vibes," and she said, "All in their own way," adding that she celebrated her birthday while filming with Cruise and De Niro and they went "above and beyond."

