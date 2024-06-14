Dakota Fanning Reveals Her 'Only Travel Requirement'; Says She Feels 'Unsettled' Without It

Actress Dakota Fanning, who is the star of the recent horror film The Watchers opened up about herself in her recent interview with PEOPLE.

During the interview, Fanning was asked multiple questions about her experience as a former child star and an actress. She also spilled the secrets about the one thing she always needs while traveling.

What is something Dakota Fanning needs while traveling?

When asked about what her last moment of self-care was, Dakota Fanning said that she always takes a bath every night without fail, unless she has to wash her hair. She said that she is so used to taking a bath every night that she has to continue her routine even if she is traveling.

“That’s my only travel requirement: a bathtub. It can be a weird, gross one; I don’t care. I feel unsettled if I don’t take one,” the actress shared during the interview.

Fanning also talked about a few more memories

During people’s interview, which was in the One Last Thing segment, the actress shared a few more of her ‘lasts’ with the reader. She said that one time when she was still a child actress, a fan had asked her to sign their chest or stomach, but her mom shut it down by saying that she could sign a paper instead.

Advertisement

Fanning also said that the last dream she remembers was one where all her teeth fell out. She said that even though it made her anxious, she has not had any weird dreams like that since so everything is okay. And when asked about the last time she had stayed up late, the actress said that it was on her 30th birthday. “My party was over at 2 a.m., but I came home and ordered Taco Bell,” she revealed. Lastly, the actress said that she always takes the backs of the chairs with her character’s name on it from every set and that she has the whole chair from I Am Sam.

The Watchers is a horror movie produced by M Night Shyamalan and is the directorial debut of his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan. The movie is currently in theaters.

ALSO READ: Dakota Fanning Shares She Has a Huge Shoe Collection Thanks to Tom Cruise; Deets Inside