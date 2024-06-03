Dakota Fanning Reveals She Shares Birthday Tradition With Tom Cruise

Actress Dakota Fanning recently shared that she connects with her War of the Worlds co-star Tom Cruise once a year. Nearly 20 years after Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning starred together in Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller, the global star still makes sure to keep in touch with his on-screen daughter and lovely co-star.

Furthermore, Fanning, 30, attended the premiere of her new horror thriller, The Watchers, held at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Sunday, and she spoke with ET about how she still received birthday presents from Cruise. "He always sent me something every year," said Fanning, who celebrated her milestone 30th birthday in February 2024. "He gave me my first cellphone when I was 11 years old. That was my first gift from him, and he's remembered it every year since then."

What roles did Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning play in War of the Worlds?

In the film, War of the Worlds, Tom Cruise plays the role of Ray Ferrier, a divorced father of two children who attempts to keep his kids safe from a violent alien invasion. Fanning starred as Rachel Ferrier, alongside Justin Chatwin, who played her older brother, Robbie. Fanning was 10 when they shot the project and 11 when the film was released in 2005.

It happens to be a big, clunky movie containing some sensational scenes, but it lacks the zest and ends not in the best ways considering it was directed by Steven Spielberg.

Dakota Fanning on Tom Cruise

Dakota Fanning thought the sweet gesture of sending gifts and checking up on her would come to an end after so many years, but that was not the case. The actress revealed that she thought it would end as soon as she turned 18 or 21, but no, Tom Cruise likes to check up on her once a year. Moreover, the actress finds it very thoughtful of him.

Meanwhile, Fanning's latest flick, The Watchers, hits theaters on June 14, 2024. This project happens to be one of her first horror films since she was a child.

