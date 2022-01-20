Dakota Johnson CLAIMS Jesse Eisenberg 'didn't acknowledge' her on The Social Network set

On the set of The Social Network, Dakota Johnson didn't get a positive welcome from Jesse Eisenberg. Johnson alleges that Eisenberg, who portrays Facebook inventor Mark Zuckerberg in the film, did not talk to her on set during a Vanity Fair interview with Andrew Garfield, who also acted in the 2010 film about the founding of Facebook.

"You and Jesse were so busy on that movie, and I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching," Johnson, 32, told Garfield, as per PEOPLE. "I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions." "You were really nice — and Jesse didn't acknowledge me," she continued, but noted of her costar, "He was probably in character." Garfield agrees that Eisenberg may have been channeling his character at that moment. "Oh boy, I don’t know. I feel like I need to defend him in some way,” Garfield tells Johnson. “There was maybe some of the Zuckerberg coming through in that moment.”

While Johnson is unsure about her influence on Eisenberg, Garfield tells her that she left an indelible impression on him from the moment they met. "I remember seeing you at a party. I think it was at the Oscars or something," Garfield recollects. "You were just so lovely and energetic and just so excited to connect."

However, as per PEOPLE, for his depiction of Zuckerberg in The Social Network, Eisenberg gained critical praise and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Johnson portrayed Amelia Ritter in the film, while Garfield played Eduardo Saverin, a Facebook co-founder with whom Zuckerberg notoriously feuded.