Dakota Johnson CONFIRMS reports of starring in upcoming Spider-Man spin off film Madame Web; See post

In a recent social media post, Dakota Johnson confirms her role as Madame Web in Sony's forthcoming Spider-Man spinoff film. For the last several years, Sony has been developing its own Marvel shared universe.

This initiative took off after Venom became a surprise feature office blockbuster in 2018, resulting in the creation of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Jared Leto's Morbius, and Aaron Taylor-Kraven Johnson's the Hunter. As per Screenrant, Madame Web's development started in 2019 when Sony engaged Morbius authors Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless to draft the screenplay. S.J. Clarkson, the director of Jessica Jones, was then revealed in 2020 as the director of Sony's first female-led Marvel film.

However, with COVID-19 significantly affecting the studio's plans for Sony's Spider-Man Universe, it's not surprising that progress on Madame Web has slowed. That all changed lately, when it was revealed that Dakota Johnson was in discussions to star in the film. Interestingly, Dakota Johnson has now uploaded a photo of the original piece on Instagram, captioned with a simple spider web emoji. This means that the star's contract negotiations with Sony have completed and that Johnson will, after all, lead Madame Web.

Check out her post here:

Taking up the role of Madame Web comes on the heels of Johnson receiving critical acclaim for her performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. Madame Web is her first franchise picture since wrapping her work on the Fifty Shades trilogy in 2018. Now that Dakota Johnson has been confirmed to feature in Madame Web, maybe additional details about the film will be released soon.

