Dakota Johnson on dealing with depression: I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world

Dakota Johnson spoke about dealing with mental health issues and stated that she has learned to find it beautiful. Read on to know more.

Dakota Johnson spoke about her struggles with mental health issues and how she deals with it. The actress has been open about her battle with depression, which she has lived with since she was 15-years-old. In an interview with Marie Claire Magazine, the actress mentioned that she has learned to live with depression. “I've struggled with depression since I was young. Since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into,” she shared.

She further asserted that she makes sure her personal issues never affect people around her. “I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me. I don't make it anyone else's problem,” she explained. She also spoke about the current state of the world. She mentioned that the Coronavirus Pandemic keeps her up at night. “I feel the most insane anxiety about our world and our planet.

“I’m constantly thinking about the state of the world right now. It keeps me up at night, all night, every night. My brain goes to crazy dark places with it,” she added. This is not the first time she has detailed her mental health issues during an interview. In 2015, while speaking with AnOther Magazine the Fifty Shared Of Grey actress detailed her issues with anxiety and how it affects hers. “Sometimes I panic to the point where I don’t know what I’m thinking or doing. I have a full anxiety attack. I have them all the time anyway, but with auditioning it’s bad," she said.

