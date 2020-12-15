  1. Home
Dakota Johnson ENGAGED to Coldplay’s Chris Martin? Fifty Shades of Grey actress spotted wearing MASSIVE ring

Dakota Johnson who has been dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin since 2017, might be engaged to him as the actress was seen wearing a massive ring in photos obtained by Page Six.
Rumours are swirling that Dakota Johnson might be engaged to Chris Martin after she was spotted wearing a massive ring on that special finger. The 31-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress was seen in photos obtained by Page Six, with an emerald green stone on her ring finger while shopping last week in West Hollywood. For the unversed, Dakota and Chris, 43, have been dating since late 2017 and they have kept their relationship relatively private. The couple was spotted taking a ride in her vintage car just a couple weeks ago in Malibu.

 

The couple briefly split in 2019 and it has been said that Chris‘ ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow was actually the one who pushed them to get back together. Chris and Gwyneth share two children – daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14 – and Dakota has been spotted spending lots of time with them over the years.

 

If you missed it, Chris’ ex Gwyneth Paltrow, in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, opened up about her friendship with her ex-husband's girlfriend. Talking about Dakota, the Paltrow stated that while she understands why the fans find their equation weird, she absolutely adores the Fifty Shades of Grey actress. Admitting that they share an unconventional bond, considering she is her ex-husband’s current girlfriend, the Goop founder asserted that she has nothing but love for Dakota, “I Love Her.” In December, Paltrow was spotted enjoying a day out with Chris and Dakota in Aspen. The Iron Man actress was seen hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, with the couple. Covered in Skiing gears, the actress was seen outside a resort, walking behind the Coldplay singer and his actress girlfriend, as the two love birds walked arm-in-arm, Daily Mail reported.

 

