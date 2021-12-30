Dakota Johnson gives a RARE insight into her 'cosy' relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are one of Hollywood's most private couples. Despite being together for quite a while, the duo strays away from social media PDA and making headline-grabbing red carpet appearances. In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Dakota provided a rare insight into the couple's home life and how they spend time together.

The 32-year-old actress has been in a relationship with the 40-year-old Coldplay frontman for over four years although when it comes to talking about their relationship, the duo has remained low-key and rarely share any details. Although Johnson during her recent iteration with Elle spoke about being comfortable to keep her and Martin's relationship "cosy and private."

Revealing how the couple spends time together, Dakota said, "We've been together for quite a while and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cosy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside of my house."

Recently, the couple had one of their rare romantic moments go viral when Martin who was performing at one of his shows in England, dedicated a song to Dakota who attended the show and called referred to her as his "universe" before singing the track My Universe for which his band collaborated with BTS.

On the work front, Dakota has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, The Lost Daughter directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film has generated ample of Oscar buzz and will possibly bag the Best Actress nod for Johnson's co-star in the film, Olivia Colman.

