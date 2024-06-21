Dakota Johnson Handles Latest Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Pro On Jimmy Kimmel Live: 'My Dress Just Fell Off'

Dakota Johnson yet again handled a major wardrobe malfunction like a pro!

The Madame Web actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, June 19, to discuss her new movie Daddio, in which she stars as Sean Penn. After the talk show host showed the audience a clip from the film, Johnson was seen struggling with the strap of her dress. "Part of your dress just came unhooked. You all right?" Kimmel, 56, mindfully probed, to which Johnson replied, "My dress just — it just fell off."

Probably immune to such incidents by now, the actress laughed any discomfort off.

Dakota Johnson faces wardrobe malfunction on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Fifty Shades of Grey star wore a stunning black dress with metal pieces and floral charms serving as the straps. One of the straps appeared to have broken or come undone, causing Johnson to hold the top of her dress in place.

"Well, I’ll just hold it," she said.

Kimmel joked that Johnson just needed to hold the "important part," to which the actress placed her palms on her chest to keep the top of her dress up and avoid flashing Kimmel’s live audience and TV viewers.

"The movie is really good," she wisecracked while holding the pose. Like a pro, Johnson managed to keep her dress in place for the remainder of the interview, all while promoting her upcoming work.

Not the first time Dakota Johnson faced a wardrobe mishap

Advertisement

During her January 2022 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Johnson struggled to sit in her red Magda Butrym minidress that ended right above her upper thigh. Host James Corden noticed her discomfort and asked if she was okay before offering her his jacket.

The actress, declining the chivalrous offer playfully replied that she's okay and it's nothing nobody hasn't already seen, seemingly referring to her breakthrough role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades trilogy.

While accepting the award for favorite dramatic movie actress at the 2016 People's Choice Awards, the star made a similar joke after the top of her Armani Privé Couture dress broke while hugging presenter Leslie Mann.

Johnson remarked, holding the dress's top, that Leslie just caused her dress to break, however, it's not as though no one there hadn't already seen her b***s.

Johnson later recalled the incident during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. She explained that she hadn't seen her in a while, so she hugged Leslie. As a result, her two-piece dress broke, and her top almost fell off.

Advertisement

Daddio arrives in theaters on June 28.

ALSO READ: Is Dakota Johnson's Am I OK? Available To Stream Online: Here's All We Know About The Movie