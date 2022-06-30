Dakota Johnson on her viral video being dragged into Johnny Depp & Amber Heard trial: Internet is a wild place

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case resulted in netizens digging up several old videos related to the couple including one viral clip where Dakota Johnson was apparently seen noticing Johnny Depp's severed finger. The clip became the talk of the town amid the trial which was being live-streamed and Johnson during her recent interview with Vanity Fair addressed the same.

Depp’s finger injury was addressed during the trial as the Pirates of the Caribbean star testified in court that it was his ex-wife Heard who severed the tip of his finger with a vodka bottle during an argument in 2015. This resulted in netizens digging up an old video which was titled "The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp" and managed to gain massive views during the trial.

On becoming a part of the discussion during one of Hollywood's most explosive trials, Dakota speaking to Vanity Fair said, "I was like, 'For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?'I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so fucking weird. The internet is a wild, wild place."

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial concluded earlier this month with Depp being awarded USD 10 million in damages after the jury found Heard's 2018 op-ed defamatory towards Depp.

ALSO READ: Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup with Johnny Depp; Reveals how she 'struggled' to take care of herself