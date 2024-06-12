Dakota Johnson 'Isn't A Runaway Bride' But She Is Unsure Of Marriage With Chris Martin: Source

Dakota Johnson may not be a firm believer in the institution of marriage, as a source confirmed to Life and Style magazine that the 50 Shades of Grey actress is nowhere near getting hitched to long-time beau Chris Martin. "While Dakota loves Chris, she's not sure about marriage," the source told the outlet.

Her parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, have each divorced four times, so Dakota is "not a big proponent of the legal aspect of it," the tipster added, elaborating, "A piece of paper doesn't necessarily change anything" for the actress.

For the record, rumors of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s engagement first made the rounds in 2020 when the former was spotted wearing an emerald ring on her ring finger.

"Dakota isn't a runaway bride. She's just uncertain that marriage is for her," the L&S source added.

Not everything has been rainbows and sunshine in Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s relationship lately

Johnson and Martin were last pictured together in February during their trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The hot couple have been eerily MIA since then, missing out on significant milestones in each other’s lives.

Dakota, for example, was absent from Martin and her ex-wife Gwyneth Patrow’s son’s graduation ceremony on May 30. She was instead seen filming her upcoming movie with Chris Evans in NYC. Martin, for his part, did not or could not make time to support Johnson at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her film Daddio, per People. He is currently touring the world with his band, Coldplay.

With all of this combined, reports emerged recently that the couple had broken up. However, People, citing a source, reported on June 11 that despite having "had ups and downs," the love birds are "definitely back on."

Are Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin engaged? Rumors say so!

As mentioned earlier, rumors of the couple formally committing to each other first emerged in 2020, though the pair did not make any comment on the ring at that time or in the subsequent years.

In March 2024, however, a source told People that the couple "got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married."

The Madame Web star was seen wearing the same emerald ring on her left hand while celebrating her birthday with Martin in Los Angeles in October 2023 and at a Hope for Depression Research Foundation event the following month. She did not, however, wear the accessory while hosting SNL in January or during her June 10 appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival.

All in all, there is no official confirmation of the duo’s engagement yet. For now, the actress, 34, and the Coldplay frontman, 47, are living happily without all the "pomp and circumstance" of a wedding, according to the previously mentioned L&S source.

