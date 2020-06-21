Dakota Johnson as Kiara Advani & Jamie Dornan as Shahid Kapoor, here's how Kabir Singh would look in Hollywood

Today, June 21, marks a year since Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh released. While Kiara Advani marked the special occasion on Instagram, we decided to imagine how the movie would look if it were made in Hollywood.

It has been a year since Kabir Singh released. The Bollywood movie, which is an official remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, stars and Kiara Advani in the lead. The movie was received with mixed responses. While numerous critics weren't in favour of the movie, the audiences embraced the movie with open arms, making it one of the biggest hits of 2019. As fans celebrate a year since the movie's release, we decided to reimagine the movie with Hollywood stars.

While we wouldn't wish the movie be remade in Hollywood, there is no harm in making our brains go on an imaginary ride. Now, instead of picking out two stars who haven't really worked together, we decided, the tale of Kabir Singh would be told well through the eyes of our very own Fifty Shades of Grey couple Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

While it is an unusual pick, Dakota would fit as the shy Preeti for the actress essayed a mellow character in the Fifty Shades series as well. For those who haven't watched the series, Dakota essays the role of Anastasia Steele, a graduate, fresh out of college, who interviews Christian Grey, played by Jamie. The character is reserved, intimidated by the lead character but loves him with no clauses. As for Jamie, we've seen him play an intimate, introvert man in the series. But this could give him a platform to be more expressive. But if you disagree with us, let us know your pick in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Kiara marked the first year release anniversary of Kabir Singh by sharing a bunch of photos from behind-the-scenes of the movie. Check it out here: Kiara Advani wishes her Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor, happy anniversary as film clocks one year

