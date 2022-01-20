Dakota Johnson opens up about meeting Spice Girl Melanie C: I lost my sh**

Dakota Johnson recalls a recent celebrity encounter that brightened her day. The Lost Daughter actress remembers meeting the Spice Girls' Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm — and how she couldn't help but swoon a little in a new interview with her Social Network costar Andrew Garfield for Vanity Fair,, as per PEOPLE.

"I met Mel C the other night. And I played it so cool," said Johnson, 32, of Chisholm, a.k.a. Sporty Spice. "And she was so awesome and she was wearing, of course, this tracksuit." "And then afterwards I lost my s--- and she left the room and I was so weird," Dakota added as per PEOPLE. The interaction, however, did not remain uncomfortable as the actress claimed that now she is texting the singer. Meanwhile, Chisholm, 48, recently hinted about another Spice Girls reunion tour. The Spice Girls originally lit up the radios in the mid-'90s and have since gone down in history as one of the most adored girl groups of all time.

Last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer informed Spice Girls fans that she is "constantly" in contact with Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton about reuniting the trio. Interestingly, Johnson also expressed her affection for the British girl trio on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, claiming that she "went full Spice Girls" with her musical preferences as a youngster.

"I met them. We went to a concert — my dad [Don Johnson] took me and one of my friends and we went backstage and met them and they were getting ready," she recalled. "And they were all in their robes and hair and makeup, and I got a picture with them." Unfortunately, this was before digital cameras were commonly accessible for ease of viewing, and the photographic proof did not come up as she had intended.

ALSO READ:Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.