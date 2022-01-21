Dakota Johnson reacts to mom Melanie Griffith posting her childhood PICS online; Says 'I don't like it'

Dakota Johnson isn't someone who wants her childhood pictures to be on social media! The actress, 32, recently called out her mother Melanie Griffith for posting her childhood photos online and quipped that she doesn't personally approve of the same. Johnson has a firm answer when asked whether she is comfortable with the photos doing rounds on the internet.

During her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Johnson opened up about her parents' love for the social media platform Instagram and the various childhood pictures that they have been sharing of her kids on social media. When asked whether she likes the fact that her parents put up her throwback pictures on the app, Dakota simply quipped, "I don't like it." Adding to the same, she stated that since she isn't on social media, she cannot find out about the same, until and unless they are "really baked into the Internet."

She also opened up on how sometimes, other people send her the pictures with opinions of their own. "Somebody will send it to me like, ‘Oh, you were so ugly...or you were so cute, when you had braces and a slicked back ponytail,'" she said, via ET Online.

Explaining if she has even asked her mother Melanie Griffith to stop posting the pictures online, Dakota opened up on how they did speak about the same many a time but her mother "doesn't care." The Lost Daughter actress said, "I become like a 12-year-old and I'm like, 'Mom, you can't do that. We've had this conversation so many times!'"

