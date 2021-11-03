Dakota Johnson reveals she and 'partner' Chris Martin 'have been together a lot' amid the pandemic

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin
Dakota Johnson opens up about her relationship with Chris Martin.
We can rarely find Dakota Johnson opening up about Coldplay's Chris Martin but in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Lost Daughter star has revealed that the two of them got a lot closer during the pandemic as a result of spending a lot of time together.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson mentioned that she couldn't meet her father during the pandemic because they live far away from each other, but was able to meet her mother. After speaking about her family, Dakota commented about how she got to spend more time with her 'partner' Chris Martin because they have been 'together a lot' during the pandemic. "I didn’t see my dad for a long time because he lives in Montecito and is in his 70s, and we wanted to be safe. I saw my mom a bit. It’s been weird. If I’ve been working, I can’t really be around my parents because they’re older. But my friends and my partner [Martin], we’ve been together a lot, and it’s great," she told THR.

For fans who were waiting to get an update about Dakota and Chris' relationship, the actress has also noted that they binge-watch their favourite show together like any other couple! The Fifty Shades of Grey star revealed that the two of them are fans of Squid Game and watch it together whenever they can. Calling the show "intense," Dakota said, "It's confusingly f****d up because it's joyful at moments and then it's horrifying. And that's a really interesting combo," she said.

In other news, the pair was spotted in one of Chris' concerts in London where he reportedly called Johnson "my universe," while she was enjoying his songs from the balcony.

Credits: THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER,GETTY IMAGES


