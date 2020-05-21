Dakota Johnson REVEALS she is struggling to stay positive amid COVID crisis: It’s dangerous, scary and lonely

Dakota Johnson opened u about struggling with depression amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Here’s what she had to say.

While speaking about her experience about mental health issues, Dakota Johnson recently revealed that she has struggled with depression since she was 15-years-old. And now, amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the actress opened up about finding it hard to stay positive while dealing with depression during the lockdown. It’s been about two months since the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress put an end to her social life to practice social distancing, and just like a lot of other people across the world, staying alone at home is not getting any easier for her.

During her latest interview with Extra, the 30-year-old Hollywood star said she feels lonely. “You are at home, you're not with your friends, you're not with your family, you are not able to do the things that make you feel worthwhile," Johnson told Extra while promoting her new film, High Note. "You're kind of in this costume of depression but not really sure of you feel that way,” she explained. She also mentioned that it is scary how the world is crumbling under the fear of the deadly virus.

“Right now, there's also immense pain and sadness ricocheting around the world constantly so it's hard to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad, it’s dangerous and it’s scary and it’s lonely,” Dakota added. Speaking about how she is trying to deal with the situation, the actress shared some tips for the fans. She said “meditation or going for a walk” is working for her. “Being kind to your body… Those little things make a difference ultimately,” Dakota mentioned.

The actress said she has been reading a lot, watching a lot of movies, and trying to be productive to keep herself occupied throughout the day. In an interview with Marie Claire Magazine earlier this month, the actress mentioned that she has learned to live with depression. “I've struggled with depression since I was young. Since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into,” she shared. She further asserted that she makes sure her personal issues never affect people around her.

