Dakota Johnson reveals she would pick her Fifty Shades co star Jamie Dornan over his character Christian Grey

Dakota Johnson was forced to pick between her Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan and his character Christian Grey and she picked Jamie. The 30-year-old actress recently played a round of Would You Rather? on Comedy Central. During the fun game, she was asked who she would she rather be in an erotic book club with Dornan or Grey. She said she would join the club with the 38-year-old actor because he is a lot funnier than Christian.

"Probably Jamie. He’s a lot funnier than Christian Grey,” she said. Reflecting on fan favourite Christian Grey, the actress made a cringe face and stated that he is “a little one-one with Christian, sadly.” Dakota and Jamie shared the screen space in erotic romantic drama film series Fifty Shades of Grey. While they shared flawless on-screen chemistry in the movies, there were speculations that the actors did not get along off-screen. However, the actor denied the speculations,Us Weekly. During the hilarious game, Dakota was also asked to choose between having a 4-inch gap in her teeth or sporting bangs that covered her eyes.

Reacting to the choice presented to her, the actress joked about how she is trying to fit quarters in her teeth to bring back the gap in her teeth. “I'm still working on it. I'm trying. I'm trying to fit quarters in there." Although she mentioned that she misses her gap, Johnson ended up picking the bangs. In the end, she was forcing her to choose between having a broken stove or a broken toilet during the quarantine. "My stove," she quickly answered. "No thanks."

