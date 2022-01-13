Dakota Johnson’s parents advised her AGAINST joining Hollywood; Actress jokes ‘See how well that turned out?’

Dakota Johnson recently spoke to W Magazine and opened up about her parents’ actual reaction when she suggested getting into acting. Her father and mom, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, who are both actors, actually discouraged the 32-year-old actress from entering Hollywood entirely.

Dakota told the publication that Melanie and Don initially discouraged The Lost Daughter actress from getting into the family business. She joked: “See how well that turned out? But I understood. They wanted me to have as much of a childhood as I could.”

Dakota also noted that she was extremely young when she decided to become an actor. She said: “Nothing old. Zero old, I couldn’t wait because I grew up on set. My parents were always working with amazing artists, and I just loved it. I wanted to be a part of it so badly.”

Back in March 2021, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Dakota’s father Don opened up about cutting her off financially and said: “The funny thing about her is—we have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll. Towards the end of high school, I went to her and I said, ‘So, do you want to go visit some colleges?’ Or something like that. And she was like, ‘Oh, no. I’m not going to college,’” Don recalled. Don indicated that if she wasn’t going to college she “won’t be on the payroll anymore.” Don said he asked how she was going to manage and she responded, “Don’t you worry about it.” “Three weeks later she had nailed down that part in David Fincher‘s The Social Network,” Don said. Wow!

