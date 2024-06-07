Dakota Johnson considers herself lucky that she was allowed to explore her sexuality. The actress who is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, stated that she considers herself lucky to have come from such an open-minded family.

Johnson said that she was lucky that she grew up with a mom who was very open - at times maybe too open - about sexuality.

Dakota Johnson says she feels lucky to be able to discover her own sexuality

Johnson further revealed what her mother said, "Whatever you’re into and when you want to have sex, you just let me know and we’ll get birth control." Johnson told Bustle, "It was really healthy, and it made me feel like I was allowed to discover my sexuality on my own, which I think is such a gift."

Dakota Johnson talks about how society has progressed over the years

Dakota Johnson acknowledged that in certain societies, people have made such progress that it is now acceptable for them to feel neither here nor there in terms of gender. However, Dakota acknowledged that not every part of the world is as progressive. Dakota, meanwhile, has never shied away from discussing her battles with anxiety and sadness.

The Hollywood actress went on to say that in recent years, she has felt less and less ashamed of it. The singer Chris Martin and Dakota have been dating since 2017.

Dakota exclaimed, "I've explored everything, which is such a joy. I'm becoming less and less embarrassed about it. Mental health, especially depression, is so strangely stigmatized. It's challenging."

Dakota Johnson's film Am I Ok?

The trailer for the movie features the Persuasion actress in her humorous and natural state. Johnson portrays a 32-year-old secretive lady who is furious because she hasn't figured out who she is. Launched at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the movie will be available on Max starting on June 6.

